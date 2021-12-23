After a one-year hiatus, Fountain Hills In-Home Concerts is coming back strong with six new groups.
Four jazz concerts and two classical concerts are scheduled for the 2022 season. Tickets are on sale now. According to organizers, tickets make great Christmas presents.
Individual concert tickets are $28 for FHCCA members and $30 for non-members. A package of four jazz concerts is available to members for $100 and $110 for non-members. The two classical show package is $50 for members and $55 for non-members.
To join FHCCA, visit ilovefountainhills.org.
The 2022 lineup:
Jan. 9, Jazz, Delphine Cortez with Joel Robin and Friends
Jan. 30, Jazz, Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet
Feb. 6, Jazz, WE3
Feb. 27, Classical, The Rice Brothers
March 6, Jazz, Diana Lee and Dennis Rowland
March 13, Classical, Allegro Trio.
The second concert, featuring Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet, is sold out.
Of the six concerts five are hosted in different private homes in the area. A sixth will be held at MorningStar Senior Living. They all are held at 4 p.m. on Sundays. Seating is limited at each show.
For more information about the performers, dates they are playing or to purchase tickets, please go to HOME2022.givesmart.com or ILoveFountainHills.com.
Contact Sharon Vandenberg, fountainhillsinhomeconcerts@gmail.com or April Sessner at inhomeconcertsales@gmail.com.