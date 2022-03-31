St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church’s Arts Council is an active sponsor of distinguished artists.
April’s exhibit features the plein-air art of Richard Orbon. This exhibit may be seen at this st-anthony.net/the-arts-council.html
Moving on from his busy orthopedic surgery practice, golfing, tennis and flying airplanes, Orbon willed his right brain to fill many of these hours. It all began about 15 years ago, at wife Peggy’s suggestion (she’s an accomplished plein-air artist) that he try plein-air painting. After some hesitation, he took the bait – with a passion. Passion is a major personality trait of Orbon’s. Add challenge to passion? Let art be the answer.
As can be seen by the subject matter, Orbon spends time in both Arizona and Massachusetts, each offering different palettes. In either place, with cooperation of weather, location and light, he and Peggy are out with their easels several times a week. This means getting up early, trekking to location with backpack, tripod, easels, paints or pastels at the ready.
Satisfactory light lasts two hours or less. He’s learned to work fast. Skills essential for coherent paintings are in place immediately. Time disappears. He’s in another world. When it’s time to stop, he notices Peggy packing up too. Living in Fountain Hills allows easy access to the many wondrous locations nearby.
When not painting, Richard is active in local and national plein-air artist organizations. Attending and presenting at these events, particularly in New Mexico, is eagerly anticipated each year.
There’s a certain soft and peaceful feeling about his paintings. (They may be seen at richardorbon.com) His use of light and shadow, perspective, intensity of color value to gives the viewer the opportunity to “step into the scene.” His use of soft and hard edges allows the viewer the opportunity to “complete the scene.”
An example would be the pastel “Mogollon Rim Tree.” The viewer can feel the soft gentle breeze through its branches. Beyond is the suggestion of more rugged mountains. The perspective of the oil “Street Near South Mountain” is enhanced by the man-made elements; they also accurately set the scene.
Orbon’s scenes are real. Elements are included with which the view is familiar. Although the water is soft and reflective in the oil “Wychmere Harbor Sailboat,” the anatomy of the sailboat is accurate. Even the buoys are tilted in the expected direction.
Orbon portrays water in a manner that allows the viewer again to “finish the scene.” In his oil “Sunlit,” he uses color value, contrast, composition and shading to firmly suggest motion.
Mood is well portrayed in the oil “Green Boat.” There’s mist in the air, the boat, being a man-made object, has soft edges. The muted color and stillness of the water allows the viewer to know this is not a day for sailing. In his own words: “I paint what I see.”