Comedian Bob Howard, a former columnist for Let’s Go!,is back on the comedy trail.
He will perform at Standup Live in Phoenix at 50 W. Jefferson St. Thursday, July 8.
Howard described the show as a “bringer” show, which means he needs at least 10 guests in order to perform. He added that all guests have to do is mention his name at the box office, and the tickets are free.
Each comic gets five minutes. The show starts at 8 p.m. Seating is at 7:30 p.m.
Guests must be 18 or older with ID. There is a two-drink minimum per guest in the showroom, but drinks do not have to be alcoholic. A full menu with appetizers or dinner is available.
Howard has requested people to let him know if they are coming to the show. He can be reached at findingthefunny@gmail.com.
Howard wrote for Let’s Go! for several years, under the heading, “Finding the Funny.” Let’s Go! was a Western States Publishers publication.