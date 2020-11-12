The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum’s annual “funraiser” Holiday Mart returns Friday, Nov. 20.
The mart will take place in a new location at the former Fountain Fashions at the Bashas’ center.
Museum Executive Director Cherie Koss said the museum is grateful to Whitestone REIT, owner and operator of Fountain Hills Plaza, the home of Bashas’ and Ace Hardware, for providing the space.
Gently used holiday décor, wreathes and a variety of Christmas trees will be restored and displayed in time for the grand opening at 10 a.m. Nov. 20. Shopping hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 19, or until merchandise is sold.
The Museum Gift Shop will feature a special collection at Holiday Mart of specially curated “Holiday Treasure Trove” boxes and jewelry. Koss said patrons should visit frequently to discover ever-changing merchandise.
All protocols for COVID-19 safety will be in place including requiring shoppers to wear masks.
The museum currently is closed but is still accepting gently used holiday décor donations. Pick up is available by calling 480-837-2612, or emailing director@rotmuseum.org.
Museum staff is monitoring phone messages and questions are welcome at the above telephone number or email address.