The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has announced the return of Holiday Mart 2020.
The annual museum “funraiser” shopping event will open Friday, Nov. 20, and continue through Dec. 19, or until merchandise is sold.
This year’s location will be in the former Fountain Fashions shop at the Bashas’ Center.
The museum’s storage spaces are bursting with gently used holiday décor, wreathes and a variety of Christmas trees that will be restored and displayed in time for the grand opening on Nov. 20
The Holiday Mart is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. All protocols for COVID-19 safety will be in place, including requiring shoppers to wear masks.
The museum currently is closed, but donations of gently used holiday décor are being accepted. Pick-up is available by calling 480-837-2612, or emailing director@rotmuseum.org.
Museum staff is monitoring phone messages, and questions are welcome by calling the museum, or emailing Executive Director Cherie Koss at the contact information above.