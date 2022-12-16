The Holiday Extravaganza at the Fountain Hills Library will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, where families can enjoy a day of crafts, games, live music and even a visit from Mrs. Claus.
The festivities begin at 10 a.m. in the Library’s reading lounge, where Mrs. Claus will be present to share the magical time of storytelling, singing and more.
At 11 a.m., children can engage in crafts that help them learn the host of winter holidays that are celebrated around the world. At 11:30 a.m., kids can show off their holiday spirit by getting their faces painted.
To round out the day, the SoSco flute and guitar duo will provide live holiday music for families to enjoy the sounds of the holidays at 2:30 p.m.
For more information, call the Fountain Hills Library at 602-652-3000 or stop in at 12901 N. La Montana Dr, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.