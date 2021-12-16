Swingtime covers the last half of 1938, the coming of age of Swing, when it next meets Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
At the start of 1938, Benny Goodman and his band was the leading Swing group in the country. By spring of that year, Gene Krupa left Goodman and formed his own band. Then, at midyear, the meteoric rise of Artie Shaw and his band was challenging Goodman for number one in the land.
Throughout 1938, Tommy Dorsey and Jimmy Dorsey were still not talking to each other and, in leading their separate bands, apparently were in competition with one another.
Meanwhile, Artie Shaw formed his second band in 1938 and rose to national prominence almost immediately. At this time, Shaw became Goodman’s most formidable challenger.
Glenn Miller, too, decided to become a bandleader in 1938. He formed his own group but was never quite satisfied with the overall sound. Miller reorganized his band and added a vocalist. It was not the overnight sensation that Artie Shaw’s was. Nevertheless, Miller’s revamped band began to be noticed in the world of Swing.
