Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour, Hidden in the Hills, returns for a 24th consecutive year during the last two weekends of November.
The dates are Friday through Sunday, Nov. 20-22 and Nov. 27-29.
Fountain Hills artists Judith Rothenstein-Putzer and Justine Mantor-Waldie are two of the 140 artists participating in the tour. Both have been designated “juried” status by the Sonoran Art League and the Arizona Art Alliance, indicating a consistent high quality of their work in their respective media.
Coordinated by the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, this year’s free, self-guided tour features 35 socially-distanced, private studios throughout the Desert Foothills communities of Cave Creek, Carefree and North Scottsdale. Each studio is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s tour may seem a bit different with masks and sanitizer, but guests can still enjoy the unique experience of meeting diverse artists, watching demonstrations and learning the inspiration behind each artist’s work.
“We’re excited to move forward with the League’s signature event, especially at a time when art can bring so much joy to the world,” said Jane Boggs, a gourd artist and studio host who serves at the event’s co-chair.
This is Rothenstein-Putzer’s ninth year to participate in the Hidden in the Hills tour. A former occupational therapist, she has always been passionate about photography. After relocating from New York to Arizona, she created a unique technique for her mixed-media pieces involving alcohol transfers and pen and ink.
“The process is a hybrid between photography and printmaking,” Rothenstein-Putzer explained. “The ink makes the colors pop and the images more linear and three-dimensional. Each image is one of a kind.”
Guests can meet Rothenstein-Putzer at Sylvia Fugmann Brongo’s studio no. 28 in Cave Creek. In addition to her mixed media alcohol transfers, she also will exhibit wearable art, gift items and her ever-popular notecard sets.
Returning to the tour for her 16th year, Mantor-Waldie said she is excited to exhibit her new pearlescent inks and etched paintings of desert landscapes and cactus flower images created on Ampersand Scratchboard. Her new works include a wide variety of small paintings in addition to her large acrylic and ink paintings and giclee prints. Guests can meet her at Dick Mueller’s Coyote Crossing studio no. 3 in Cave Creek.
“I am very attentive to detail, light and movement, so the whole painting seems to be breathing,” Mantor-Waldie said. “This year has been very special for my art. For the first time I attempted to interpret water lily pads and the underlying movement of the weeds in the water. I call it ‘Water Dance’ and it is on a large 40” x 30” black scratchboard.
“I entered it in this year’s Fountain Hills Art League’s juried competition, and I won Best of Show.”
Fountain Hills contemporary pastel painter Michael McKee also will participate in the tour at Carlos Page’s Studio no. 4 in Cave Creek.
For more information , visit hiddeninthehills.org or call 480-575-6624.