Three Fountain Hills artists will participate in the upcoming Hidden in the Hills artist tour.
Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour returns for a 23rd consecutive year during the last two weekends of November (Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 29-Dec.1).
A signature event of the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, the popular tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 47 private studios throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of North Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree.
Fountain Hills artists Judith Rothenstein-Putzer and Justine Mantor-Waldie are two of 199 artists participating in the free, self-guided tour.
A former occupational therapist who included art as a therapeutic tool, Rothenstein-Putzer has always been passionate about photography. After relocating from New York to Arizona, she created a unique technique involving alcohol transfers with pen and ink.
The process involves printing an original photograph onto a transparency which is then transferred on to alcohol-soaked printmaking paper. The results vary from the softness of watercolor to the boldness of acrylics. Images become more vibrant when she enhances the negative space with pen and ink.
“I have been building on my collection of 3D pieces, particularly my ‘Cityscapes’ series, Rothenstein-Putzer said. “Last spring, my husband and I went to Brazil and Argentina, which provided a treasure trove of photo opportunities, including some iconic images which have found their way into my artwork.”
Rothenstein-Putzer will exhibit her work at Sylvia Fugmann Brongo’s Studio #40 in Cave Creek. She also will be part of a small group of Hidden in the Hills artists who will demonstrate during a special preview on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Desert Foothills Library in Cave Creek.
Mixed media painter, Justine Mantor-Waldie developed and taught Color Theory, Design and Women in Art at Loyola University in Chicago. Additionally, she was an artist-in-residence at the Phoenix Center for four years. She also taught Color and Design at Mesa Community College for 13 years before retiring.
Her work is included in the Illinois Museum Collection, Washington's Women's Museum and Northern Illinois University's Fine Art Collection.
Mantor-Waldie will exhibit new paintings and giclee prints at Dick Mueller’s “Coyote Crossing” Studio #3 in Cave Creek.
“Some of my new work is inspired by my recent trips to Monument Valley and Arches National Park,” she said. “I also just finished a three-month project, which I’m very proud of. It’s a large 40”x30” ink and etching painting called ‘Water Dance,’ which features water lily pads along with flowing weeds and reflections in the water.”
Fountain Hills contemporary pastel painter Michael McKee will also participate in the tour at Carlos Page’s Studio #32.
For details, visit HiddenInTheHills.org or call 480-575-6624.