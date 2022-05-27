Keystone Homes, headquartered in Scottsdale, developer of The Havenly Fountain Hills, a new for-lease single-family home gated community, announced the installation of a new public art piece at the northwest corner of La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains.
This public art, created by artist Craig Randich, was commissioned by Keystone Homes/The Havenly Fountain Hills in partnership with the town of Fountain Hills to provide not only a new point of interest, but also a nice spot to stop for a photo, a meet-up location, or a nice spot to rest and enjoy some shade along the path to the downtown area. This latest public art addition joins the more than 150 public art pieces in the Town of Fountain Hills, the state’s largest public art collection.
Landscaping surrounding the public art sculpture has been in development over the last few weeks in preparation for the installation of the sculpture itself last week, with anticipated completion prior to Memorial Day.
