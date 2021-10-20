The Lower Verde River Valley Hall of Fame dinner – the dinner to induct the 2020 honorees – is set for Wednesday, Oct. 27.
After nearly 18 months of stops and starts (mostly stops), the event will be held at the Community Center beginning at 6 p.m. with cocktails and conversation.
Reservations for the dinner were made in early 2020. Reservations will be honored, but those attending should contact Hall of Fame Committee Chair Barb Hansen to confirm, 602-376-2548.
This year’s inductees from Fountain Hills are Arthur Ammon, Stephenie Bjorkman, Boe James, Merita Kraya, Henry Leger, Dr. Bill Myhr, Bill Pape, Paul Perreault, Jr., Jenny Willogrod and Judi Yates. Those from the Verdes communities are Greg Harvey and Dennis Meyers. Kate Austin is posthumously honored as the inductee from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
The dinner also will be a time to celebrate the reopening of the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum. Due to the pandemic, the facility was closed but has undergone significant changes during the closure. The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The Hall of Fame honors outstanding community volunteers and leaders from Fountain Hills, the Verde communities and Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. Honorees are selected from areas of arts and culture; business and professions; community service; education; governmental activities; and religious and spiritual activities.