Gourd artist Margaret Sullivan will demonstrate her work at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery Tuesday, Jan. 11.
This is the second demonstration of the new year.
Inspired by the great Southwest, Sullivan said she spends hours dreaming up creations on gourd canvases only nature can make. With the help of pyrography carving, dyes, paints, along with beads, precious stones and feathers, the gourds are turned into creations of art.
In addition to her gourd work, Sullivan also creates handbags.
Ceramist Rich Fitch was this year’s first demonstration at the gallery. His pottery captures the style, beauty and colors of the southwest. His work is produced both on a wheel and by hand building the piece, ranging from dinnerware sets to commissioned decorative creations.
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.