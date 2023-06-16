Swingtime continues the musical history of Benny Goodman and his orchestra on Tuesday, June 20, at 1 p.m. in the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.

Born in Chicago in 1909, Goodman was just 11 years old when he started to play in local bands. By the time he was 14, Goodman joined the professional musician’s union and quit school to devote all his time to music. Just over a decade later, he formed his own band and gained national acclaim for their brand of swing music, prompting Time magazine to crown Goodman as the “King of Swing.”