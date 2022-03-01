Mystery and terror programs fill the airwaves again when Golden Age of Radio meets Thursday, March 3, at 1 p.m. in the Community Center.
The spine-tingling afternoon begins with a gripping performance by Agnes Moorehead in “Sorry, Wrong Number,” a classic episode from the radio archives of Suspense. When first broadcast, Orson Welles is said to have called this the greatest single radio script ever written.
An offering from the popular Inner Sanctum Mysteries program, “The Shadow of Death,” will add to the afternoon’s terror-filled shows. In this episode, a man believes his dreams bring death to those he dreams about.
Last but not least, Golden Age of Radio will present “The Thing on the Fourble Board,” a hair-raising episode of Quiet Please. Here, an oil driller discovers bone-chilling ancient artifacts.
Mystery and terror shows are but one category of the many timeless radio programs in the extensive Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library, available to all members of the Community Center. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Membership in the Community Center is required to attend Golden Age of Radio meetings. Currently, face coverings are recommended but not required as a safety precaution in all Town buildings.
For the latest information, contact the Community Center at 480-816-5200.