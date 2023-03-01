Golden Age of Radio looks forward to spring and the upcoming baseball season with help from Abbott and Costello when it meets on Thursday, March 2, at 1 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.

“When it comes to baseball, nobody got more laughs out of the game than Abbott and Costello,” a press release reads. “Golden Age of Radio will observe this springtime event with a classic Abbott and Costello baseball program, which includes the comedy duo’s famous ‘Who’s on First?’ skit.”