Golden Age of Radio looks forward to spring and the upcoming baseball season with help from Abbott and Costello when it meets on Thursday, March 2, at 1 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
“When it comes to baseball, nobody got more laughs out of the game than Abbott and Costello,” a press release reads. “Golden Age of Radio will observe this springtime event with a classic Abbott and Costello baseball program, which includes the comedy duo’s famous ‘Who’s on First?’ skit.”
Abbott and Costello gained national fame through multiple appearances on the popular Kate Smith radio program. This led to their own radio show and in 1940, the release of their first of many motion pictures, “Buck Privates.”
The “Abbott & Costello Show” and other classic radio programs are archived in the Golden Age of Radio’s Bruce Florence Library, an extensive collection of timeless radio broadcasts on records, cassette tapes, and CDs.
Membership in the Community Center is required to attend meetings of the Golden Age of Radio. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961 or the Community Center at 480-816-5200.
From the twilight of the Jazz Age to the dawn of the Space Age, The Golden Age of Radio celebrates the reign of our first electronic medium, the then-modern miracle that brought news, entertainment and information into the home throughout a significant period of history.