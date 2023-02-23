Gloria Sanchez is the next artist to be featured at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. Sanchez’s mixed media will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Since childhood Sanchez has been involved in many forms of art.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 1:25 am
Gloria Sanchez is the next artist to be featured at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. Sanchez’s mixed media will be on display at the Gallery on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Since childhood Sanchez has been involved in many forms of art.
“My great grandmother taught me to make doll clothing,” Sanchez said. “I enjoyed this so much that when I ran out of dolls my cousin (David) would help me catch lizards and mice so I could dress them.”
Learning from her grandmother, Sanchez designed and sewed for others and herself, a skill that came in handy when she worked at a boutique that catered to celebrities and socialites, designing and custom-making costume jewelry, masks, eveningwear, wedding dresses, Kentucky Derby hats and much more.
“Anything that glitters and sparkles has always caught my eye,” Sanchez said. “In 1980, I discovered Swarovski crystals and have used them on everything from inlaying them in wood to the artwork I create now.
“I love the idea of creating art with dimension. Mix media and fantasy give me the opportunity to do that.”
The Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.
