Imagine the tropical breezes, a cold Mojito and a burst of color from bougainvillea.
Then listen to the sounds of Buena Vista Social Club, luring people to the dance floor to perform their finest salsa.
Those are all part of the Havana Nights fundraising gala produced by Fountain Hills Theater. The annual Broadway in the Hills will feature all things Cuba Sunday, March 1.
Reservations are being accepted now by calling the theater, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or visiting fhtaz.org. Tickets are $125, plus a $3 processing fee. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.
The Havana-themed gala will feature authentic Cuban cuisine, Latin dance entertainment, a silent auction and a preview of the 2020-21 season. The event will be held at the Community Center.
Guests will enjoy appetizers of plantains, open-faced Cuban sandwiches and beef empanadas. Dinner will include mojo roasted chicken thighs, ropa vieja with shredded beef (the national dish of Cuba), roasted vegetables and two traditional desserts.
Entertainment will feature Latin dancers, and the silent auction will offer resort stays, golf packages, adventures and more.
Dress is casual or Cuban-inspired. (Think Ricky and Lucy Ricardo.)
Proceeds from the event go to the theater to support productions on Mainstage, Mainstage Too and Youth Stage.