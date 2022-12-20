art gallery.jpg

Shopping locally has its rewards by keeping hometown businesses open and available to the community. It helps maintain a thriving downtown, keeps tax dollars local and helps a fellow neighbor, family member or friend in the community.

From Dec. 1-24, the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is having a “Give Back to the Town of Fountain Hills” Holiday Christmas program, where anyone who spends $500 at the gallery will receive a $100 gift certificate to be used on future purchases. Last week the gallery awarded nine $100 certificates.