Shopping locally has its rewards by keeping hometown businesses open and available to the community. It helps maintain a thriving downtown, keeps tax dollars local and helps a fellow neighbor, family member or friend in the community.
From Dec. 1-24, the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is having a “Give Back to the Town of Fountain Hills” Holiday Christmas program, where anyone who spends $500 at the gallery will receive a $100 gift certificate to be used on future purchases. Last week the gallery awarded nine $100 certificates.
“We hope to double that number before our Dec. 24 deadline,” Margaret Sullivan said, the gallery’s manager. “The gallery has always offered the very best value to its customers since the business operates on direct pricing, meaning no big mark-ups. Most galleries increase their prices by 50%. Direct pricing means the artist is selling directly to the customer, completely eliminating any price increase.”
The gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit their website at fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.