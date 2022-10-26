Donna Law 2.jpg

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery will host a weekly demonstration. The first demonstration will highlight the work of Donna Law, a goldsmith designer who has been creating fine jewelry as a livelihood for over 48 years.

“I find my passion exploring creative ways of combining unique gemstones, colors of metals and techniques in my custom designs,” Law said. “It's what sets them apart and gives them an edge to ensure they have their own identity and spirit just like the person who wears them.”