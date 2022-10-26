Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery will host a weekly demonstration. The first demonstration will highlight the work of Donna Law, a goldsmith designer who has been creating fine jewelry as a livelihood for over 48 years.
“I find my passion exploring creative ways of combining unique gemstones, colors of metals and techniques in my custom designs,” Law said. “It's what sets them apart and gives them an edge to ensure they have their own identity and spirit just like the person who wears them.”
Enjoy the work of Donna Law from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. For 14 years the gallery has been serving Fountain Hills residents and is considered a destination for shopping for fine art, jewelry and gifts. The gallery is owned and operated by the 30 artists who exhibit and sell their work daily.
The gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.