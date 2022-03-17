Mixed media artist Vicki O’Connor is Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery’s next demonstration artist.
She will be at the gallery next Tuesday, March 22. Of her art, O’Connor says nature and her beauty inspire her every day.
“Whether it’s the Sonoran Desert, the red rocks in Sedona, the amazing North Minnesota woods, the crystal-clear moon or our famous Fountain, I am lit up by the possibilities of the stunning color and energies they have to offer,” O’Connor said.
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery features an artist each Tuesday. The gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.