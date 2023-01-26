Last week, Jim Hill and Cynthia Penrose Magazine were elected as the newest Fountain Hills Friends of the Library (FHFL) board members.
A 16-year Fountain Hills resident, Magazine and her husband, Alan, moved to Fountain Hills from Alexandria, Va., and Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Before retiring, Magazine worked in management-level positions at the Electric Power Institute, the Utility Data Institute, Kaiser Permanente and United Health Care.
Her volunteer experience in Alexandria, Va., included volunteering and serving as a board member for Habitat for Humanity and founder for Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
In 2009, she became a board member of the Fountain Hills Friends of the Library before taking over as president of FHFL from 2011 to 2014.
Magazine graduated in 2017 from Class II of the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy and currently serves as commissioner of the Fountain Hills Strategic Planning Advisory Commission and board secretary for the Fountain Hills Dark Skies Association.
“My strong support for the mission of FHFL is my reason for rejoining the Board,” Magazine said. “The assignment of Vice President gives me the opportunity to serve as the ‘institutional memory’ for current Board members and help out where the need presents itself.”
Jim Hill and his wife Teresa moved to Fountain Hills in 2016 from Washington State. Hill is a retired public educator.
“My career in education began as a high school Math and Science teacher working with our school’s college track students,” Hill said. “After eight years of teaching in the classroom, I made a career change and spent the next 23 years serving as a high school principal.
“I feel truly blessed to have had these opportunities to work with high school-aged students as they grew into adulthood and charted their journeys into the future. I am now looking forward to working with the Library Board, this opportunity, and our own journey ahead.”