The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is one of hundreds of museums around the country participating in the annual Smithsonian magazine’s Free Museum Day.
The event is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring a Family Fun Day with activities and experiences for kids and adults.
Museum Day was started in 2005 as a celebration of Smithsonian’s 35th birthday; the annual event was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic but resumed last year.
River of Time docents will be stationed throughout the galleries to share in-depth stories that go beyond the exhibit interpretation. Visitors can explore the topography of the Lower Verde River Valley by recreating the mountains and deserts in the Augmented Reality sand box.
Kids can dig for dinosaur bones and meet “Sonora” the Sonorasaurus, Arizona’s official dinosaur. Families can message each other using petroglyph symbols like those used by the ancient Hohokam people.
They also can enjoy the featured “Bat Cave,” and construct a bat from materials at the museum. Guests also can follow the timeline of the local Fort McDowell Yavapai tribe from the ancients up to present day.
A visit to the Riverbanks Gift Shop will round out the day. Local and regional art, jewelry and décor are available, along with books for every age.
The museum is currently open Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment at 12901 N La Montana Drive. Learn more by visiting riveroftime.museum.