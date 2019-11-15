Fountain View Village wants to be a good neighbor to friends and organizations in Fountain Hills.
What could be more neighborly than bringing food? The Town of Fountain Hills Community Center Bingo program found that providing a light lunch before their Bingo games made it more convenient for guests to participate in the Tuesday afternoon event. Fountain View Village offered to provide the lunches on the first and third Tuesday of each month. They also offer weekly blood pressure checks and share information about the programs they offer seniors in Fountain Hills.
Chef Brian Ford and his culinary staff prepare the lunches that are delivered to the Community Center. They also prepare the meals for the Home Delivered Meals program offered by the Town.
Qualifying residents can have a meal delivered to their homes daily for $6.50 per day. For more information about Home Delivered Meals, call 480-816-5226.