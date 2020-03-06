Do you recognize OUR Fountain?!
Although these images appear identical, one is the Fountain Hills fountain and the other is located in Geneva, Switzerland. When developers began planning a new community east of Scottsdale, they searched for something to draw potential residents to the area. The “Jet d’Eau” fountain in Geneva caught their eye and was the prototype for the fountain to be located in the new Fountain Hills development.
The column of water is unique. Its core is a six inch diameter, hollow cylinder of high pressure water which draws air into the open center, mixes with water and forms a snow white column.
Three high-pressure turbine pumps deliver water at 375 pounds of pressure to the fountain nozzle at the rate of 7,000 gallons per minute. This amount would fill the average swimming pool in three minutes.
People can celebrate the “Fountain at 50” and create their own water column which sprays from the fountain replica at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
They also may visit the “Fountain at 50” display in the museum hall. This month’s rotating exhibit gives visitors a look at the history and beauty of the centerpiece of the Town. The museum will sponsor a new display bi-monthly featuring a look at the 50-year history of the Town of Fountain Hills and the iconic Fountain. These displays rotate to the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The River of Time Museum is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit online at rotmuseum.org or call 480-837-2612.