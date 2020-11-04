Photographs entered in the Fountain at 50 photo contest are hanging at the Fountain Hills Community Center for all to see.
The exhibition is open to the public during Community Center hours with COVID-19 protocols in place, including masks and social distancing required. The show will continue through Nov. 19.
There were four entry categories: Category 1 is for black and white photos of the Fountain; Category 2, color photos of the Fountain; Category 3, color photos of a Fountain Hills special event and the Fountain; Category 4, 18 and under age group using any of the first three categories.
Winners will be announced soon. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category.
Each category of entries will be judged by two professional photographers who have contributed to Arizona Highways magazine. Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each category and a prize will be given for Best of Show.
The Community Center will be open for viewing the exhibit Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center will be closed Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day, and Nov. 13, 14 and 15 for the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts.