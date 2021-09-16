Ballet under the Stars returns to the community after being canceled in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus.
Ballet Arizona will stage four shows at four different venues, with Fountain Hills opening the season.
Ballet under the Stars in Fountain Hills is set for Wednesday, Sept. 29. The free performance begins at 7 p.m. at Fountain Park.
This annual tradition brings together ballet fans and novices for a free professional ballet performance in communities around the Valley and is often someone’s first introduction to the art of ballet. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and to sit back and enjoy a varied program, ranging from classical to contemporary.
“Ballet Under the Stars is an exceptional gathering and celebration of art for community members throughout Arizona,” said Artistic Director Ib Andersen. “These performances allow all people to be immersed in the world of ballet and can often ignite the spark for a love of ballet. Our dancers work incredibly hard and it’s always a joy to share these moments of beauty and dedication with our community and we are so thankful for the support of so many that make this event possible.”
Other venues are Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park area, Glendale, Sept. 30; Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater in Goodyear, Oct. 1; and Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Oct. 2.
All performances are free and begin at 7 p.m.