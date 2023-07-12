Every year, the Fountain Hills Theater holds its annual Prizm Awards ceremony to mark the end of the season. Season ticket holders and donors vote throughout the year and then their votes are tallied to determine the winners.
For the 2022-23 season, the Fountain Hills Theater came away with a full list of winners, all of whom are included below.
Best Overall Production; “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”
Best Director; Peter J. Hill for “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”
Best Music Director; Jay Melberg for “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”
Best Choreographer; Noel Irick for “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Best Actor in a Major Role; Elias Matthews as Christopher in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Best Actress in a Major Role; Cindy Pruett as Judy in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role; Jeffrey Middleton as Mushnik in “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role; Elizabeth Bridgewater as “Pickles in “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”
Best Actor in a Minor Role; Tom Vinopal as Maurice in “Beauty & the Beast.”
Best Actress in a Minor Role; Lauren Miller as Nerine in “Scapin.”
Best Costume Design; Mickey Courtney for “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Best Sound Design; Ben Tyler for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Best Lighting Design; Peter J. Hill for “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Best Set Design; Peter J. Hill for “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”
Best Hair and Makeup; Patsy Johnson and MaryBeth Ingram for “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Outstanding Contribution Award; Tom Mangum.
Outstanding Contribution Award; Christopher Towne.
Benoit Torrilhon Dedicated Service Award; Alex Gonzalez.
Star Patron Award; Bud Titus.