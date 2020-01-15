Fountain Hills’ annual Juried Art Show awards were presented during a dessert reception Thursday, Jan. 9.
Justine Mantor-Waldie took “best in show” for her painting entitled “Water Dance.”
There were seven categories of entries. Judging the event were Jane Bradley and Jason Horejs. First and second place winners, along with the best in show winner were awarded cash prizes. Honorable mention participants received ribbons.
Winners were as follows:
Photography & Digital Imagery: Bruce Boyce, “Moment of Truth,” first place; Nicole Zenhausen, “Sunrise on Hunts Mesa,” second place; Barbara Zahno, “The Great Sand Dunes,” honorable mention.
Drawing – Pastels, Ink, Charcoal & Pencil: Jessica Allen, “Copper, Conch, Corn Kernels,” first place; Sally Atchinson, “Checking out the Neighbors,” second place; Marjorie Barritt, “Mom and Me,” honorable mention.
Watercolor Painting: Sally Atchinson, “Both Beautiful and Prickly,” first place; Jackie Kingsbury, “Desert Bloom,” second place, Lori Coue, “Four Peaks in the Summer Glow,” honorable mention.
Acrylic Painting: Karen Douglass, “Owl,” first place; Marcy Roth, “Aunt Grace,” second place; Susan Fullerton, “Fountain Park Wanderers,” honorable mention.
Oil Painting: Carol Cunningham, “Sisters,” first place; Kari Hogden, “Out to Dinner,” second place; Linda Berck, “Morning Cacti,” and Pamela Shearer, “Look at Me! Look at Me!’ honorable mentions.
Mixed Media: Judith Rothenstein-Putzer, “Desert Spirit Bloom,” first place; Sher Dunshee-Menton, “Sacred Origins,” second place; Claudia L. Smith, “Come Dance with Me Says the Wind,” honorable mention.
Other Media: Michelle Mulleady, “Ammonite Maze,” first place; John Zinn, “Oleander Whimsey,” second place; Greta Jess, “Pueblo 1,” honorable mention.
Fountain Hills Art League and Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association co-sponsor the annual event, which is open to artists in Fountain Hills, the Verdes, Fort McDowell and Goldfield Ranch.
Bonnie Schweihs of Fountain Hills Art League chaired the art show. She was assisted by Mary Ahrens.
The show, which includes all the entries and the winners, will hang at the Community Center through Jan. 31.