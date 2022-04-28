Dwight Johnson, president of the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, provided a check for $20,000 to Val Stasik, vice president of the Fountain Hills Theater.
Johnson met with Stasik at FireRock Country Club and shared the Foundation’s 25-year history, highlighting his father as founder and solitary donor.
“We are pleased to significantly invest in the Fountain Hills Theater again,” Johnson said. “The Fountain Hills Theater is at its strongest point in a long time and our Foundation wanted to reward that stellar effort.
“Our Foundation rewards organizations who have demonstrated strong growth, outreach, diversity, and remain focused on their mission,” Johnson continued. “Each nonprofit we fund must continue to reflect superior performance every year to receive renewed funding.”
The Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation’s contribution ensures that Fountain Hills Theater can continue its mission to provide Fountain Hills residents with quality theater in a small town, according to Johnson, who said the Youth Theater was especially intriguing.
“The Youth Theater fits in perfectly with our Foundation’s mission to focus on the development of our youth,” Johnson said.
“We are so proud of our local Fountain Hills Theater and so thankful to this foundation for reaching out and assisting our efforts for development and long-term growth,” Stasik said. “This $20,000 will go a long way in supporting our aggressive plans for this year.”
To learn more about the Fountain Hills Theater’s current initiatives, visit fhtaz.org.