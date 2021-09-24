Fountain Hills resident Allen Fossenkemper will be guest speaker at Arizona Airbase Speaker Series.
He will present the unique story of the Army Air Corp gunships of the
Southwest Pacific Theater during WW2. The talk is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.
The event will be held in the bomber briefing room at the Commemorative Air Force, located at the corner of Greenfield and McKellips roads at Falcon Field in Mesa.
The lecture is included with the admission to the museum so come early or stay late to enjoy the display of aircraft and artifacts commemorating the service and sacrifices of American men and women in their fight for freedom.