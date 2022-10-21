After the long, hot summer, people have earned time to get outside and enjoy nature and history in one event.
The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is partnering with McDowell Sonoran Conservancy to present “Fantastic Foragers,” a special event that features an interactive experience illustrating ways ancient peoples survived in this part of the desert. The event is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The activity starts at 7:30 a.m. at Lost Dog Wash Trail in the Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve (at the north end of 124th St. off Shea Boulevard). MSC stewards will provide a fascinating and interactive presentation about flora and fauna in the preserve and how native peoples were able to use amazing techniques and tools to feed themselves and their families, relying on nature, instincts and traditions passed down from one generation to the next.
Participants will learn what the people ate to sustain themselves to stay healthy and strong and survive in the harsh environment.
After the outdoor excursion, participants will caravan to Fountain Hills and to the River of Time Museum & Exploration Center. A docent will guide them through a section of the museum that focuses on ancient peoples and their ways. After the center tour, guests will gather on the patio for a delicious catered lunch. Lunch is included in the cost.
The cost is $75 per person. To register, visit riveroftime.center. Participation is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Additional experiences with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy are scheduled. Watch for announcements for the next dates soon.
This is an opportunity to learn about the beautiful Sonoran Desert, its history and spend a morning doing interesting things with friends and neighbors.