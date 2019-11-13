With the Town of Fountain Hills’ official proclamation making November Butterfly, Pollinator & Wildlife Month, “Flying Flowers” will mark its inaugural event with a party on the patio at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
Mayor Ginny Dickey signed the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to support Fountain Hills working toward a National Wildlife Federation’s Community Wildlife Habitation and proclaimed each November to be Butterfly, Pollinator and Wildlife Month in Fountain Hills. The proclamation was presented at the Town Council’s Nov. 5 meeting.
The official introduction to the Flying Flowers, one of the community’s newest non-profits will take place Thursday, Nov. 14.
“Flying Flowers,” a 501 (c)3 organization, was created to bring awareness to the Monarch butterfly’s plight. A party will be held from 4-6 p.m. A butterfly video will be shown at the library from 5 to 6 p.m.
Through the “Flying Flowers,” a butterfly garden will be created. In addition, the organization will plant trees, milkweed and other flora around the community to attract pollinators known as the 4 Bs: Bats, bees, birds and butterflies.
The party will feature raffles, ambassadors who will give away seeds and other free items. Organizers are Allyn Wright, Nancy Paul Stahl and Joe Geare. Both the museum and the library are partnering with the group to help save the Monarchs and bring awareness to the pollinators, which are crucial to the environment.