Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Fountain Hills Community Foundation’s third annual Flutter at the Fountain.
The popular annual event features steel-cut butterflies which are decorated by artists from all over the country, then auctioned off in November to raise grant money for non-profit organizations located in Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities.
Since 2020, $133,500 has been donated to local non-profit groups by the Fountain Hills Community Foundation through funds raised from this event.
For their donation, sponsors will receive a variety of benefits including a booth or table at the Oct. 15 Flutter Reveal, inclusion in the 2022 Flutter coupon book, recognition in the event’s tri-fold brochure, newspaper advertising and social media posts, the opportunity to host a butterfly in their business, tickets to the Flutter Gala Garden Party on Saturday, Nov. 5, and a miniature souvenir butterfly representation from the 2022 Flutter collection.
In-kind sponsorships are also welcome for the silent and live auctions. Contact Flutter@FountainHillsGives.com for a sponsor application and more information.