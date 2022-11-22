The Verdes Art League is inviting the public to its annual Fine Art and Holiday Gift show on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Rio Verde Country Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The League has hosted annual shows and sales for 35 years with members presenting works in oil, acrylic and watercolor, ceramic, leather, string art, textiles, photography and much more.
The Rio Verde Art League was organized in 1985 by Verna Alexander, Mary Lee Eger and Hazel Peterson and the first art show was held the following year. Monthly art displays were held with each artist displaying one piece. The 50 members paid dues of $10. In 1987 the League held a get acquainted party and called it an Art Walk. In 1989 the Art Walk was held in Verna Alexander’s home and the annual meetings were held there for many years.
By 1990, there were two Art Walks and the following year a raffle was held to raise money to buy grids for the shows. A speaker from the Heard Museum came in 1992 and the dues rose to $20 for displaying artists but just $10 if not displaying. In 1992 the fall sale was held in conjunction with the CRC bake sale but the next year it was held on the patio on the north side of the Country Club. In 1995 one class of membership was established and dues were raised to $25. During the following year Tonto Verde artists were invited to join in classes and workshops.
Dues went up again in 1997 to $30 where they remain today. By 2004 a new Community Center had replaced the Oasis and it included an Art Room. The name of the organization was changed to Verdes Art League to be inclusive of all the Verdes. In 2007, Jane Lewis designed, organized and oversaw the painting of the Art Room Mural by members of the VAL.
At the 2013 general meeting the Verde River Artisans, the Tonto Verde art group, announced that they were disbanding and bringing their membership and their remaining funds to the Verdes Art League.
As of this date the Verdes Art League has over 100 paid members, two art shows a year which are attended by hundreds of people from across the Phoenix valley and beyond. Members also attend area art events together, host and enjoy member workshops, enjoy speaker and guest artist instructional sessions, and more.
The Verdes Art League is a non-profit organization. Any resident of the Verdes and/or surrounding communities is eligible to participate in instructional and educational classes and events. However, members will always have priority, so people are encouraged to join. The League presently holds two art shows a year in which members can apply to share their work.
The Verdes Art League is governed by an executive committee of five elected officers: the president; vice president; treasurer; secretary and past president. Any member can volunteer their name for election consideration to the Executive Committee. Executive Committee officers are elected for a two-year term.
The Clubhouse is located at 18731 E. Four Peaks Blvd., Rio Verde AZ.