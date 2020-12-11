The pandemic continues to turn plans upside-down, but event organizers in Fountain Hills aren’t slowing down.
There continues to be plans to install the Fountain of Light on the Avenue of the Fountains, albeit later than originally planned.
The 45-foot sculpture is evolving from assembly to completion. A brief reception is planned during the Dec. 15 Town Council meeting when citizens and council members gather to celebrate the Fountain’s 50th anniversary.
Planners had hoped to unveil the sculpture that day, but those plans were changed. It is now hoped to have the unveiling Jan. 30, during a town celebration of the Fountain’s birthday.
Fundraising continues for the Fountain of Light. Those wishing to have their names on a shared plaque with other donors should have their contributions in by Dec. 25.
Donation suggestions are as follows:
*$300-$1,499. Donor plaque is shared with other donors will have their names engraved on separate lines.
*$1,500-$2,499. Founder plaques for founding business and organizations started between 1970 and 1980. The name of the organization and year it was started will be included on the plaque.
*$2,500-$4,999. Silver donor plaque for a quarter of an 8x10 plaque with two lines of text.
*$5,000-$9,999. Gold donor plaque for one half of an 8x10 plaque with an image and text.
*$10,000-$14,999. Platinum donor plaque. The full 8x10 plaque with text and image.
*Sponsorship level also is available for $15,000, which would include a large plaque and mention in all Fountain of Light events.
In addition to the 45-foot sculpture, artist Brian Schader has created a nine-foot replica of the Fountain of Light for a drawing that each donation over $2,500 would be included. Only one winner will be named for the replica.
For information on donating to the sculpture and additional details, visit ilovefountainhills.org and click on “Fountain of Light.”