Fiber artist Kim Buchheit is the Nov. 16 demonstrator at Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery.
The gallery is hosting a different artist each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Buchheit is a designer and fiber artists who has been working almost exclusively with wool for the past 13 years. Her felted work has won awards and has been included in several juried group shows throughout the country.
The public is invited to the demonstration and see Buchheit’s and other artists’ works.
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains.