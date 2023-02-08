Skyline jazz.jpg

The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) is celebrating its 49th year in Fountain Hills with a luncheon held at the Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $25 and reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com.