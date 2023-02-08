The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) is celebrating its 49th year in Fountain Hills with a luncheon held at the Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. The cost is $25 and reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com.
Reservations must be made by Friday, Feb. 10. directed by Lynn Truby, the program will feature the Skyline High School Jazz Band.
Truby has been a music educator for over 25 years, with one of her many accomplishments directing the Fighting Flock of Falcon Fury High School Marching Band of Fountain Hills to the Arizona Championship in 2018.
The FHWC has offered scholarships since 1994 and is again offering educational scholarships to women over the age of 23 who live or work in Fountain Hills. Applications are now available on the Club website at fountainhillswomensclub.com.
FHWC scholarships are funded through an annual fundraiser which this year, will be held at ADERO Scottsdale Resort on Sunday, April 2. The fundraiser is entitled Desert Derby and tickets may be purchased at Classy Jazzy on the Avenue of the Fountains or the club website.
“The committee is hard at work to make this a successful event,” a press release said of the fundraiser. “If you would like to support this event with a donation, silent or live auction item, or program ad please message us at FHWCFundraiser@gmail.com.”