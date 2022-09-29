newsies

Fountain Hills Youth Theater has announced the opening show of its 2022-2023 season, Disney’s “Newsies: The Musical.”

Set in New York City at the turn of the century and based on a true story, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged newsies, who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets.