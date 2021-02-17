Sharon Vandenberg and April Sessner are Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association newest members.
The two will be working with Carol Coates and Jean Linzer on In-Home Concerts. Coates and Linzer are retiring from their positions in 2022.
In-Home Concerts have been on hiatus due to the novel coronavirus, but the board members are working on programs for the future.
In-Home Concerts feature classical and jazz shows in private homes. Information on upcoming events will be announced when available.