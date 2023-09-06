Community Services teens

Fountain Hills Community Services offers an array of events for families and kids through the fall season. (Submitted photo)

Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation has several events for kids and families to enjoy this season with registration now open.

“Return to Recess” has returned at Four Peaks Park. Parks and Recreation has partnered with multiple community groups to bring youth ages 8-14 a program that teaches them new sports, one week at a time.