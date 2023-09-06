Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation has several events for kids and families to enjoy this season with registration now open.
“Return to Recess” has returned at Four Peaks Park. Parks and Recreation has partnered with multiple community groups to bring youth ages 8-14 a program that teaches them new sports, one week at a time.
Return to Recess begins Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and continues every Tuesday through Nov. 14 (No class Oct. 10). The fee is $40 and registration ends Sept. 25.
Ballet Under the Stars comes back to Fountain Hills Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. where residents and visitors to Fountain Hills can enjoy dance in an outdoor setting. This event is free, open to the public and held at the Fountain Park Amphitheater.
Teen Adventure Trips is another program returning to Fountain Hills where high school teens between the ages of 13-18 enjoy fun trips throughout the valley.
Teen Adventures begins Saturday, Sept. 23, where teens will enjoy a trip to Krazy Air Trampoline Park. Then, on Nov. 3, a trip to Skateland is planned before the final trip of the year on Dec. 8, for a trip to Main Event. The cost is $50 per trip and space is limited.
Back by popular demand, a new lineup for the Fall 2023 Adult Sports Programs is out. Adults can enjoy season-long games of cornhole and pickleball. Price ranges from $25 to $50 and registration is now open.
In partnership with CrossFit Four Peaks, Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation invites the community to participate in CrossFit in the Park. Join others in an introductory class at the Fountain Park Amphitheater at 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, Nov. 18 and Dec. 9. Pre-registration is open and required.
Other upcoming activities include a movie in the park set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Four Peaks Park. Spooky Blast returns to Four Peaks Park Saturday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. Additionally, the annual Turkey Trot is held along the Avenue of the Fountains on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, at 7:15 a.m. Register online at fhturkeytrot.com. Runners and guests may stay after the run for the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Finally, the Fountain Park Splash Pad is set to close for the season Sept. 24. The Splash Pad reopens next year on April 13.