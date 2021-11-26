This is the final weekend for Arizona’s largest and longest-running studio tour.
Hidden in the Hills celebrates its 25th consecutive year. Coordinated by Sonoran Art League, this year’s guided tour features 191 artists at 45 private studios located through the Desert Foothills communities of Cave Creek, Carefree and North Scottsdale.
Guests will have a chance to meet diverse artists and see demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 26-28.
Fountain Hills artists Judith Rothenstein-Putzer and Justine Mantor-Waldie are two artists participating in the tour. Both have been designated “juried” status by the Sonoran Arts League and the Arizona Art Alliance, indicating a consistent high quality of work in their respective media.
This is Rothenstein-Putzer’s 10th year participating in the Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour. The artist’s mixed-media alcohol transfers heightened with ink creates dynamic linear and color effects in the artworks (ranging in size from 4”x4” to 18”x24”). This year she will feature several larger works from her “Cityscapes” series, as well her ongoing small works “Central Market” series. Meet her at Sylvia Fugmann Brongo’s Studio No. 38 in Cave Creek.
Mantor-Waldie has been participating in the popular studio tour for 16 years. This year, she will exhibit her pearlescent inks and etched paintings created on Ampersand Scratchboard and depicting radiant sunsets and desert cacti. Mantor-Waldie's new works include a wide variety of small paintings in addition to her large acrylic and ink paintings and giclee prints. She will be return to Dick Mueller's "Coyote Crossing" Studio No. 3 in Cave Creek.
Fountain Hills contemporary pastel painter Michael McKee will also participate in the tour at Carlos Page’s Studio No. 32 in Cave Creek.
Hidden in the Hills is held the last two weekends in November each year.