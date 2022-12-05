The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center, along with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, will offer the Fantastic Foragers experiences for 2023.

Fantastic Foragers is a hands-on experience with McDowell Sonoran Conservancy stewards who will lead an interpretive walk through the Sonoran Desert on the Kovach Family Nature Trail at the Lost Dog Wash Trailhead in Scottsdale. The interpretive trail features a half-mile walk on an accessible trail.