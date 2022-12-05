The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center, along with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, will offer the Fantastic Foragers experiences for 2023.
Fantastic Foragers is a hands-on experience with McDowell Sonoran Conservancy stewards who will lead an interpretive walk through the Sonoran Desert on the Kovach Family Nature Trail at the Lost Dog Wash Trailhead in Scottsdale. The interpretive trail features a half-mile walk on an accessible trail.
The Fantastic Foragers walk is an introduction to the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation tours sponsored by the River of Time in partnership with the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
Stewards from the Conservancy illustrate how pre-Yavapai peoples survived in harsh desert conditions using interactive interpretive techniques such as role-playing. Participants will experience how ancient peoples were able to live, eat and thrive in the Sonoran Desert utilizing plants for medicine and food.
The 90-minute experience gets underway at 8:30 a.m. at the River of Time. Docents will lead a brief tour through the Hohokam and Yavapai exhibits at the center, while participants enjoy light refreshments and coffee. Participants are welcome to carpool or drive themselves to the Lost Dog Wash Trailhead located just ten minutes from the River of Time on 124th St. just off Shea Boulevard.
Tickets are on sale now on the River of Time website at riveroftime.center or by calling 480-837-2612 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $45 for members and $50 for non-members. Space is limited for each event so participants are encouraged to purchase tickets soon.