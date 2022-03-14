Paige Productions has scheduled an Easter “Eggsperience” through March and into April.
White Swan Whimsical Photography is a personalized and interactive 25-minute experience for kids that includes storytelling, hands-on activities and a magical Easter Bunny visit.
During the visit, a White Swan photographer captures photos of the fun and later prepares six digital images and a gallery of 15 images for parents to print. Parents also own the rights to the session photos.
The “Eggsperience” is customized to a child’s age and stage. Different packages are offered, with add-ons available. Sessions scheduled between March 7 and April 1 will be discounted $24.
The events will take place at White Swan Photography Studio, 15015 N. Agape Ct. For more information, visit paigeproductionsAZ.com or contact Paige Beckman at 480-375-8058 or paigeproductions123@gmail.com.