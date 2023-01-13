The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center can’t get enough of the holidays.
“We have started collecting items for Holiday Mart 2023,” said Executive Director Cherie Koss. “We are doing things a little differently this year.”
Gently used holiday decorations, gifts, wreaths, garlands, ornaments and knick-knacks can be dropped off at the museum each Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon until Jan. 31. A truck will be parked behind the museum on those days, and items can be unloaded there.
Appointments also may be made to drop off items to if donors are unable to make the scheduled times. Those appointments are limited.
Koss said the River of Time is not taking Christmas trees at this time.
“We may start accepting trees later in the year,” she added. “But we have such a limited staff that we decided to forgo the trees for a bit.”
The 2022 Holiday Mart was a successful fundraiser for the River of Time.
“We were so proud of the event last year,” Koss said. “We’re sad we won’t have the same team doing the Holiday Mart this year, and we are recruiting volunteers to help with the next event.”
Those interested in serving as Holiday Mart coordinators and volunteers are invited to apply for the positions at the center, 12901 N. La Montana Drive, or by emailing admin@riveroftime.center and requesting an application.
The River of Time is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit riveroftime.center.
