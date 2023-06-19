Retired pastor and local author Don Lawrence has announced the publication of his latest novel, “The Women of the Soaring Eagle Ranch.” This is the eighth novel Lawrence has published and is a sequel to his first Western novel, “Shootout at the Soaring Eagle Ranch.”
“The Women of the Soaring Eagle Ranch” follow a group of friends who prove just how tough they can be while on a mission of mercy; delivering supplies to an organization on the San Carlos Indian Reservation in the 1880s, according to a press release announcing the book’s publication. Riding horses and driving buckboard wagons loaded with supplies, their four-day journey is filled with unimagined dangers and threats, along with profound life-changing events.