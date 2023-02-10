Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association (FHDSA) announced that the Town of Fountain Hills under its Arizona Office of Tourism – Visit Arizona Initiative – Marketing Grant has awarded it $25,000 to help underwrite the 2023 Fountain Hills Dark Sky Festival. The funds will be used for securing a keynote speaker and providing a signature main attraction for attendees during the Festival.

The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Festival is a signature event and celebration of the town’s certification as a Dark Sky Community, a recognition achieved by only seventeen communities worldwide.