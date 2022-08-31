bill christian.jpg

All things cowboys will be the topic for the next speaker in the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time & Exploration Center’s special speaker series.

William “Bill” Christian will present, “The Cowboy Culture” Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4:30 p.m. He will offer tidbits about the term “cowboy,” along with information about original cowboys, what they wore and ate and introduce ranches in Arizona. He also will talk about Hollywood’s influence on the cowboy culture and introduce a few songs made famous by cowboys. A question-and-answer session will follow.