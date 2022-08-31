All things cowboys will be the topic for the next speaker in the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time & Exploration Center’s special speaker series.
William “Bill” Christian will present, “The Cowboy Culture” Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4:30 p.m. He will offer tidbits about the term “cowboy,” along with information about original cowboys, what they wore and ate and introduce ranches in Arizona. He also will talk about Hollywood’s influence on the cowboy culture and introduce a few songs made famous by cowboys. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Christian’s presentation will be held in the conference room located between the museum and the Fountain Hills Library.
The event is free to members. Stop by the museum or go online to purchase a membership. Individual membership is $25; family memberships are $35. Visit riveroftime.center to become a member, or stop by Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Christian is a national and international facilitator of workshops and seminars in leadership, time management, stress management and personal productivity. He has more than 30 years of experience in various leadership roles in manufacturing operations, business management and human resources in the aerospace industry.
As a lifelong learner, Christian has immersed himself in the study of raising one’s level of consciousness and has created numerous workshops including “Finding a Life on Purpose” and “Positive Psychology.”
As a second-generation Arizonan, Christian has a keen interest in all things Arizona. He shares his in-depth knowledge of Arizona through various seminars and speaking engagements.
Christian has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Master of Arts degree in Psychology. He holds Master Facilitator status through the Franklin Covey Company in the book, “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
In partnership with Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Christian is the past president of New Adventures in Learning for Seniors. He and his wife Sandra Barker reside in Fountain Hills.