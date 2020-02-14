The self-guided Tour d’Artistes Studio Tour and Sale is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 6-8.
Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There are 13 studios participating this year. Visitors can stop at each studio and interact with local artists. The tour is free.
Maps with a complete list of studios and artists will be distributed throughout the community at sponsors’ places of business.
Sponsors are Anytime Fitness, Consentio, LLC, Copy Express, Farmers Insurance, Fountain Hills Physical Therapy, Grecian Beauty Salon, Kern Realty and Rental, MCO Realty, MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care and On Q Financial.
Others are Parkview Taphouse Bar & Grill, Poetry in Paint, Smith Family Chiropractic and Acupuncture, Sami Fine Jewelry and Sofrita.
Donations for the student art fund will be accepted. Jars will be placed at each studio.