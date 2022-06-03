The Fountain Hills Community Garden is holding a Healing Foods Series cooking class with Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, Debbie Romano. The class will teach individuals how to make plant-based veggie grain bowls and plant-based skillet roasted shishito peppers.
“Take this opportunity and join me in learning about the variety of plant-based goodness in my kitchen,” Romano said.
“I’ll explain how simple substitutions and behavioral changes using whole foods can improve one’s health in a positive way.”
The class will be held Saturday, June 4, at 9 a.m. in the pavilion at the FH Community Garden. The cost is $5 to join or free for garden members. Those interested can join at the gate or online at fountainhillscommunitygarden.com.