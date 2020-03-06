It’s almost time to celebrate the third anniversary of Fountain Hills Community Garden.
Residents and visitors will commemorate the anniversary Saturday, March 21, with a huge plant sale, literature, food vendors, merchandise vendors and plenty of fun activities, according to garden co-Manager Rita Applegate.
Applegate said there will activities for children and adults, and she encourages everyone to enjoy the festivities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Among the activities are worm composting and worm farming.
“Children really like that,” Applegate said. “It’s fun and educational.”
The Sand Pigeons will provide music. Applegate said the group plays “great country music, and the pavilion is plenty big for line dancing.”
People can join the garden as a friend of the garden for $10 during the anniversary event. Garden plots are sold out for this season, but Friends of the Fountain Hills Community Garden are invited to help with activities in the garden, including maintenance, weeding, tours, garden classes and communal bed gardening. Friends also are afforded discounts on classes.
There also will be opportunities to make donations at the celebration, including purchasing engraved pavers and benches.
Fountain Hills Community Garden was started in 2017 by a group of volunteers under the leadership of Dr. Jyoti Patel. It has grown to feature 117 garden beds, six ADA beds, five food bank donation beds and a greenhouse and work area.
There also are two garden sheds, a beehive enclosure, six compost bins and a shaded pavilion and demonstration kitchen.
The garden is located adjacent to the Fountain Hills Library and L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.